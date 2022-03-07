Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ORN. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Orion Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orion Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

ORN opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $68.02 million, a PE ratio of -31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 594.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Orion Group by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Orion Group during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Orion Group during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

