Oppenheimer Downgrades Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) to Market Perform

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock traded down $2.17 on Monday, hitting $58.81. 12,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,688. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $59.92 and a one year high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback 200,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,558,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,460,000 after purchasing an additional 102,477 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,578,000 after purchasing an additional 146,190 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,671 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,450,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,876,000 after acquiring an additional 812,699 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.