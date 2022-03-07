Oppenheimer Comments on Dollar Tree, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.45.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $143.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $149.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.