onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.25.

A number of research firms have commented on ON. Truist Financial increased their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of ON traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.33. 6,569,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,862,366. onsemi has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.77.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,055 shares of company stock worth $1,253,799 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

