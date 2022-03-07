ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.93

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.93 and last traded at $87.92, with a volume of 995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.16.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ONE Gas by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

