Oncolytics Biotech’s (ONCY) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Leede Jones Gab

Leede Jones Gab reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ONCY. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oncolytics Biotech currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 812.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 186,900 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 94,390 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 461.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 78,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

