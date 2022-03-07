Oncolytics Biotech’s (ONCY) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Leede Jones Gab

Leede Jones Gab reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ONCY. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oncolytics Biotech currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.25.
Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.83.
Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.