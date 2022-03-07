On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Short Interest Update

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,750,000 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the January 31st total of 8,000,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Williams Financial Group upgraded shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ON in the third quarter worth about $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in ON in the third quarter worth about $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in ON in the third quarter worth about $125,194,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in ON by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,038,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,695,000 after buying an additional 2,788,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in ON in the fourth quarter worth about $100,520,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ONON opened at $21.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.50. ON has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

