OLO (OLO) vs. Its Rivals Financial Contrast

OLO (NYSE: OLO – Get Rating) is one of 219 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare OLO to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.4% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares OLO and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OLO $149.37 million $3.06 million -16.70 OLO Competitors $3.08 billion $459.57 million 5.58

OLO’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OLO. OLO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OLO and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLO 0 1 6 0 2.86 OLO Competitors 1278 6420 11813 339 2.56

OLO presently has a consensus target price of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 153.51%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 46.51%. Given OLO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OLO is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares OLO and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLO -28.30% -2.04% -1.82% OLO Competitors -16.58% -61.18% 2.97%

Summary

OLO competitors beat OLO on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About OLO (Get Rating)

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

