OLO (NYSE:OLO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.68

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.68 and last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 32327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

OLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 22,900 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $615,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,532.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OLO by 137.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OLO during the second quarter worth about $6,721,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in OLO during the second quarter worth about $1,492,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in OLO during the second quarter worth about $2,516,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in OLO during the second quarter worth about $295,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLO Company Profile (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

