Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

OLLI traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,707. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average is $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

