Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after buying an additional 930,144 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1,073.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 640,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after buying an additional 585,843 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 79,488 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 114,958.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 27,590 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OLN opened at $47.65 on Monday. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Olin’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.06%.

OLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

