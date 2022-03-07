Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.00.

Okta stock opened at $158.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.06. Okta has a twelve month low of $152.51 and a twelve month high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after buying an additional 3,298,332 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Okta by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,059,000 after buying an additional 132,406 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after buying an additional 808,325 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,155,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,074,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,042,000 after buying an additional 247,672 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

