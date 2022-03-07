OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

OFS opened at $10.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $146.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 117.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 32,499 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 15.0% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 28.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

