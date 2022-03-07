Offshift (XFT) Market Cap Tops $24.32 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, Offshift has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $24.32 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $5.01 or 0.00013067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,327.04 or 0.99986766 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00073007 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00022008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002020 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.55 or 0.00267535 BTC.

Offshift Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,855,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

