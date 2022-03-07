Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Price Target Increased to $22.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $22.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

OII opened at $15.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 3.11. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,822,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,383 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,299,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,320,000 after buying an additional 964,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after buying an additional 884,814 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,341,000 after acquiring an additional 846,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,700,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

