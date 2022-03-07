Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 89.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on OCSL shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $1,502,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $257,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 634,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,455 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 86,602 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 503,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 78,918 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

