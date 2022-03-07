NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) VP Donald C. Alford Sells 4,000 Shares

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.62, for a total transaction of $486,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $124.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.52. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.58 and a 52 week high of $141.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,598 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 9.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 25.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 20.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,806,000 after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

