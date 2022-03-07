Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Danske raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $104.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.33. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

