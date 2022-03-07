NOV (NYSE:NOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 637,677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 4,814,507 shares.The stock last traded at $22.40 and had previously closed at $18.32.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 2.03.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 38.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NOV by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,492,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $182,822,000 after acquiring an additional 299,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NOV by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,604 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NOV by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,670,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $132,836,000 after buying an additional 68,623 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NOV by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,611,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,897,000 after acquiring an additional 577,427 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile (NYSE:NOV)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

