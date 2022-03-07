NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NWE traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.80. 439,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,655. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.46. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average is $58.41.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Siebert Williams Shank dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.43.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $142,106.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,130 shares of company stock valued at $642,161. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 42.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after buying an additional 63,708 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after buying an additional 66,888 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

