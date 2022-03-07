Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.25.

NYSE NWN opened at $55.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.79. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,112,000 after purchasing an additional 318,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,182,000 after purchasing an additional 74,334 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 22.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

