Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the January 31st total of 32,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $57,165.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Karp acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.35 per share, with a total value of $108,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $273.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 15.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.