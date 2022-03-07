Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NFBK opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $752.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.