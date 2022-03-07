Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Nordstrom have outperformed the industry in the past three months, courtesy of the impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Both top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Results gained from solid demand for apparel and footwear, robust digital growth, compelling merchandise, and lower markdowns. Higher merchandise margins, as well as lower buying and occupancy costs, boosted margins, which, in turn, led to bottom-line growth. Improved digital traffic at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack aided digital sales. Management issued the fiscal 2022 view, which seems encouraging. However, the cpompany is still grappling with the adverse comparisons with fourth-quarter fiscal 2019. Higher freight costs and ongoing supply-chain disruptions remain concerns.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on JWN. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.33. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Nordstrom by 293.3% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

