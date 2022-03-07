Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the January 31st total of 224,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,470.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NMEHF remained flat at $$24.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90. Nomura Real Estate has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, and hotels; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; provides asset management services for real estate securitization, including REITs and private placement funds and securities funds; and provides real estate brokerage and consulting, insurance agency, and real estate information Website management services.

