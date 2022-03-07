NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,098,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,565,000 after buying an additional 180,372 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,798,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,734,000 after acquiring an additional 133,245 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 15.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,779,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,268,000 after acquiring an additional 906,408 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 64.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,482,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,508 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $30.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

