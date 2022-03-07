NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,381,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,580 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $33,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,098,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,565,000 after acquiring an additional 180,372 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,798,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,734,000 after acquiring an additional 133,245 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,779,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,268,000 after acquiring an additional 906,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,482,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,508 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NI opened at $30.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

NI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

