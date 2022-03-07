Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.810-$1.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nielsen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Nielsen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nielsen from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nielsen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.89.

Shares of NLSN stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.68. 145,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,531,379. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.42. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 11.01%.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,499,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after acquiring an additional 676,019 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 796,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after buying an additional 187,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

