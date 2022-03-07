NEXT (LON:NXT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5,578.00

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5,578 ($74.84) and last traded at GBX 5,626 ($75.49), with a volume of 35483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,976 ($80.18).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($104.66) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($125.45) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 9,600 ($128.81) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,781.25 ($117.82).

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,355.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,779.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a GBX 160 ($2.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

In related news, insider Soumen Das purchased 1,289 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,755 ($104.05) per share, for a total transaction of £99,961.95 ($134,123.10). Also, insider Amanda James bought 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,825 ($51.32) per share, with a total value of £4,131 ($5,542.73).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

