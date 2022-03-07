Next Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $149.82. 463,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,202,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $151.25. The stock has a market cap of $264.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 436,671 shares of company stock valued at $56,670,832. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

