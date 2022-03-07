Next Capital Management LLC Invests $430,000 in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 49,339.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,573 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 16.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,227,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,045,000 after acquiring an additional 312,651 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,759,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,423,000 after acquiring an additional 295,073 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 433.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,633,000 after buying an additional 242,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,928,000 after buying an additional 98,216 shares in the last quarter.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Shares of CBZ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.07. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.72.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.76 million. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $307,855.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBZ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

About CBIZ (Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.