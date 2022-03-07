Next Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,822 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,843,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,943 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,234,000 after buying an additional 521,544 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,191. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.35 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.91 and its 200-day moving average is $163.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

