Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Trading Up 7.6%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) shares were up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.36. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 134,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexa Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. This is an increase from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 329,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 109,330 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 93,616 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the second quarter valued at $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

