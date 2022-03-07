Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to Issue $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Newmont has raised its dividend payment by 57.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Newmont has a payout ratio of 77.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Newmont to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $74.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.86. Newmont has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. boosted their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $222,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $2,072,230. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.