Nepsis Inc. Has $13.28 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nepsis Inc. cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,675 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 3.9% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.36.

AMD stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,059,133. The company has a market cap of $126.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $17,965,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,217 shares of company stock valued at $45,765,106. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

