Needham & Company LLC Trims C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Target Price to $26.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $103.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on C3.ai from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.67.

AI opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.15. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $98.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,361 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 6.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 8.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,539,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in C3.ai by 131.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after buying an additional 173,060 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

