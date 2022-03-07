NCC Group (LON:NCC) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.16) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 86.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on NCC Group from GBX 335 ($4.49) to GBX 280 ($3.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, raised shares of NCC Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.56) to GBX 310 ($4.16) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 327.67 ($4.40).

Shares of NCC Group stock opened at GBX 166 ($2.23) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 205.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 246.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of £514.29 million and a PE ratio of 55.07. NCC Group has a 1-year low of GBX 162.80 ($2.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 348 ($4.67).

In other NCC Group news, insider Julie Chakraverty bought 9,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £18,475.60 ($24,789.48). Also, insider Adam Palser bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($72,454.05).

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

