NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Up 31.1% in February

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,800 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the January 31st total of 246,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NanoVibronix stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. NanoVibronix has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NanoVibronix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in NanoVibronix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NanoVibronix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in NanoVibronix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in NanoVibronix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

NanoVibronix, Inc engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. It targets wound healing and pain therapy, and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The firm products include WoundShield, PainShield, and UroShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, United Kingdom, European Union, India, and Other.

