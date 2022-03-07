NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NSTG. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.78. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 10.03.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. The business had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. NanoString Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 106.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,273,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,252 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 6,724.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,619 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,673,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 2,320.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 469,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 68.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,108,000 after acquiring an additional 407,235 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

