Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.67

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.67 and last traded at $38.47, with a volume of 48479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

A number of research firms have commented on MUR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -74.70 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $335,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $90,722.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,232. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 117.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 340,808 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 30.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,275,000 after buying an additional 300,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after buying an additional 193,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 57.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 24,565 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

