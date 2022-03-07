MTC Wealth Management LLC Has $48.21 Million Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

MTC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 894,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,405 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 17.3% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $48,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGSB. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 649.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,088,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,112,000 after buying an additional 1,810,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,908.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,446 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 714,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,049,000 after purchasing an additional 255,624 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,674,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,515,000 after purchasing an additional 246,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,610,000 after purchasing an additional 246,401 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $52.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.94. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%.

