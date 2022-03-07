Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $57.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $59.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $59.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mosaic will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.