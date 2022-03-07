Morgan Stanley Sells 65,453 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Medifast were worth $16,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 31.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 53.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 74.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 11.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MED. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

MED opened at $186.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.44. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.27 and a 52 week high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 85.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 40.89%.

Medifast Profile (Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.