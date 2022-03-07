Morgan Stanley Purchases 95,895 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 139.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,895 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 695,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,927,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,978,000 after purchasing an additional 629,088 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $233,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $32.16 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average is $68.43. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

