Morgan Stanley Lowers Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $14.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.75 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.59% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

MAC opened at $15.15 on Monday. Macerich has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -504.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 3.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Macerich by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Macerich by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 4.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Macerich by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 141,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

