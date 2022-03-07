Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 495,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $17,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 93,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 3.4% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,354,000 after buying an additional 56,750 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 1,548.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,106,000 after buying an additional 1,791,087 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 5.6% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 413,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 28.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $30.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.58. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

