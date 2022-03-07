Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 561,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,876 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $16,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDCO. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

