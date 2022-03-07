Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 264,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 126.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period.

Shares of XAR stock opened at $122.08 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $104.57 and a one year high of $136.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.16.

