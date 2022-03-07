Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $308,000 Position in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 74,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Liquid Media Group by 6,926.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 69,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YVR stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.58. Liquid Media Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

