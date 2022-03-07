Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 690 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XT. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 220.0% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000.

NASDAQ XT opened at $55.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.22. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $67.48.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

